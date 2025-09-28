3,878 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $203.30 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

