Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

