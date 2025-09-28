SR Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SRBK)

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

SRBK opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 4,158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

