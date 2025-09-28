SR Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SRBK)

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
SR Bancorp Price Performance
SRBK opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.
SR Bancorp Company Profile
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
