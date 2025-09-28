Ag Growth International Inc. (AGGZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 15th

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1091 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AGGZF opened at $26.21 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGGZF shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

