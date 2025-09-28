La Trobe Private Credit Fund (ASX:LF1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

La Trobe Private Credit Fund (ASX:LF1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
La Trobe Private Credit Fund Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than La Trobe Private Credit Fund
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How IREN is Building an AI Powerhouse on a Bitcoin Foundation
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
Receive News & Ratings for La Trobe Private Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Trobe Private Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.