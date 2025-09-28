CB GLBL Infrastructure Value (Hedged) Active ETF (CIVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

CB GLBL Infrastructure Value (Hedged) Active ETF (ASX:CIVH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 65.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

CB GLBL Infrastructure Value (Hedged) Active ETF Stock Performance

