Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

