Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 812.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

