Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 812.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance
Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.
About Slate Grocery REIT
