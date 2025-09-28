Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

