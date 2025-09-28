American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.0%
NYSE:AHR opened at $42.15 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -191.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
