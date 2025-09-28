Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 232 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

