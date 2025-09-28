TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

