BayBridge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 37.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $6,359,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2,669.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 63.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

