Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 12.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Danaher by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $184.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

