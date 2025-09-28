Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $113.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $114.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

