FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $237.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.01. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

