Stellantis N.V. $STLA Stake Boosted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

NYSE STLA opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

