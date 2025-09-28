City Holding Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NSC stock opened at $297.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.62. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $298.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.