PFS Partners LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.05 and a 200 day moving average of $314.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 254.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

