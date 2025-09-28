Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,659,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,426,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,774,000 after buying an additional 115,463 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,816,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.70 and its 200-day moving average is $447.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

