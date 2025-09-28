Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 83 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $481.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.55, a PEG ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $272.67 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total value of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 399,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,837,810.04. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,066 shares of company stock valued at $60,934,078 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

