Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $487.53 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.68 and a 200-day moving average of $459.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.