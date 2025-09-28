Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 920 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.5% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 633.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $441.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

