State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,324.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

