Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Peakstone Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -529.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

NYSE PKST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 209.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

