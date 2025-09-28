Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 8th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.05% of Oracle worth $336,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.78. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

