Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $698.26 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,865. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.