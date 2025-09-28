Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,420,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $432.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

