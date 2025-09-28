Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

