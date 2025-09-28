McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $305.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.19. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

