United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stake Boosted by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.0% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.06.

NYSE URI opened at $947.47 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $980.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

