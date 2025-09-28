Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 30,849 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6%

PFE stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

