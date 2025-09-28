Stryker Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
Stryker has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Stryker Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of SYK stock opened at $368.83 on Friday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.08.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.