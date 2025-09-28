Stryker Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Stryker has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $368.83 on Friday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.08.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

