KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,658.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,511,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,842,000 after buying an additional 1,502,589 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $273.41 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

