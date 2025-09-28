Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 499,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.55. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

