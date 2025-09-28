San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE DUK opened at $122.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

