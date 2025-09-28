Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 100.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

