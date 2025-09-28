Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

