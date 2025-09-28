ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $123,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 74.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

