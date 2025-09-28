Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.