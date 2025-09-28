Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,576.60. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,415,030 shares of company stock valued at $279,198,494. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $202.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

