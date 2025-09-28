Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.9%

MCD opened at $305.10 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

