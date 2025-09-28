Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $258.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

