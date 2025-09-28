Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

PFE stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

