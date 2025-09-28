XY Planning Network Inc. Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.68.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.