Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD Shares Sold by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,728 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 1.6% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of PFFD opened at $19.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
