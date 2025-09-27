SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $346.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $348.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

