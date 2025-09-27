Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

