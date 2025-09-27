Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. RTX makes up 3.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

