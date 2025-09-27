ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 311 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after buying an additional 665,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 128.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $272.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

